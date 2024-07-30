Charles Bentley Children's Adjustable Basketball Hoop with Backboard 1.38 - 2m

Children will enjoy hours of fun perfecting their slam dunk with this junior basketball hoop and stand set. With an adjustable height between 1.38m and 2m, this portable freestanding basketball net caters to children of all ages. Easy to set up, the stand's base can be filled with sand or water for stability. Complete with wheels, the stand is easy to move and disassemble. This set is perfect for encouraging children to stay active and have fun, whether in the garden or driveway.