Charles Bentley Rattan Effect Water Feature with LED light

Add a stylish touch to your garden with this Charles Bentley water feature. Designed with a decorative rattan finish, it serves as an inspired focal point, creating a peaceful and relaxing environment. This self-contained feature requires no permanent water supply, making it easy to set up and enjoy. The integrated white LED light enhances the tranquil ambiance, allowing you to unwind day or night.