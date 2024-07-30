BHS 2 x B22 LED 4 Watt Vintage Globe Bulbs, Gold Tint

Inspire a vintage touch in your lighting fixtures with the 2-pack of 4W LED BC B22 Vintage Filament Globe Bulb, featuring a gold-tinted glass design that exudes nostalgic charm while still being energy efficient. These bulbs provide a warm and inviting ambience, perfect for creating a cosy atmosphere in your living space. Height: 11.5cm, Diameter: 8cm, Wattage: 4 Watt, Cap Type: B22 Bayonet Cap