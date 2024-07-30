BHS 3 x B22 LED 6 Watt Vintage Tear Drop Bulbs, Gold Tint

With a tinted cover, the 6W LED BC B22 Vintage Filament Teardrop Bulb adds a decorative twist to any fitting, especially when left exposed. This bulb provides a beautiful, retro warm glow, creating a cosy mood in any room. This LED bulb is also energy-efficient and cost-effective. Height: 14cm, Diameter: 6.4cm, Wattage: 6 Watt, Cap Type: B22 Bayonet Cap