Clair de Lune Windsor Traditional Palm Moses Basket With Stand

Special edition Moses basket to celebrate Clair de Lune’s 80th anniversary.

Comes complete with an extra-thick padded liner, full skirt, premium quilted mattress and natural standard rocking stand.

Combines a timeless look, with a sleek contemporary twist – complements neutral spaces beautifully.

To celebrate the rich history of Clair de Lune, we’ve launched this special edition Moses basket inspired by the first baskets that we brought to the market. Dressed on a classic Palm basket the Windsor combines a timeless look, reflective of our history, with a sleek contemporary twist.

Timeless Elegance: The Windsor Moses Basket pairs a satin-inspired ivory sheen fabric with a traditional full-length skirt that exudes vintage charm. It's a Moses basket that is a testament to style and comfort.

Crafted with Care: A lightweight and breathable design, the artisan basket is meticulously handwoven from natural Palm leaves creating a sturdy and safe sleep space. The dressing has been created with luxury in mind, featuring sumptuously soft taffeta fabrics, extra-thick padding and a full skirt for comfort, and maximum visual impact.

Hypoallergenic Mattress: This mattress has a soft-touch, hypoallergenic quilted cover, is fully breathable, air-permeable and reversible. The pad is made from high-density polyester for superb support and comfort as well as heat-dissipating properties to ensure your baby remains comfortable throughout the night and to help regulate their temperature.

Made with Love in Great Britain: Our skilled team of local seamstresses take pride in crafting this exquisite Moses basket.

Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg (or until baby begins to roll over, pull themselves up or sit unaided).

Product Details:

a. Dressing:

Fabric: 100% Polyester Taffeta

Filling: 100% Polyester

Dimensions (Base): 75 x 28 x 24 cm

Dressings are removable and machine washable at 30 degrees.

Conforms to BS EN 1466: 2014

b. Mattress:

Top quilted microfibre panel: 100% Polyester

Filling: High-Density Polyester Fibre - 100% Polyester

Bottom panel: 100% Polypropylene

Cover is removable and machine washable at 40 degrees.

Dimensions: 74 x 28 x 3.5 cm

c. Natural rocking stand:

Length: 70 - 83.5 cm

Width: 30 - 37 cm

Height: 48.2 cm

Conforms to BS EN 1466:2014.

Self-assembly required.

* Do not carry the Moses Basket while your baby is inside.

**Due to the natural composition of the Palm Baskets, the colours of each basket can vary.