Clair de Lune Organic Sleeping Bag - Sage

Made using sustainably sourced materials. 0-6 Months - 2.5 Tog for use all year round. Give your newborn the gift of comfort and a more natural sleeping environment with the luxury Clair de Lune Organic Sleeping bag. Our super-soft and sustainable Sleeping bag is crafted using beautiful materials that are perfect for the eco-conscious parent, and well suited to any nursery style while showcasing its practical and easy-to-use design. With double poppers on the shoulders and a long side zip that opens out flat, it’s easy to get your baby in and out of the sleeping bag, and for those inevitable late-night nappy changes, you wouldn’t need to fully remove the sleeping bag for a fuss-free change. This lightweight and sustainable sleep bag is soft and breathable for use all year round and the fabric is tested to OEKO-TEX Standard 100… This means it's kind to your baby’s delicate skin, as well as the planet. The sleeping bag keeps your baby warm when feeding or comforting at any time of the day or night, as well as removing the risk of getting cold during the evening. Supporting a more sustainable planet by reducing toxins and increasing the use of more environmentally-safe sourced products. It has been sustainably designed and made in our Manchester-based factory, using the finest organic and natural materials. It's hypoallergenic which means it is better for the skin, helping ensure your baby’s comfort. 2.5 Tog which is ideal for nurseries with an ambient room temperature between 16 and 20 degrees. Suitable for babies 0-6 months - Not suitable for babies less than 4kg/8.8lb. Maximum baby length 68cm / 27". Fabric: 100% Organic Cotton (GOTs certified). Filling: 100% Polyester Tog: Approx. 2.5 Dimensions: 75 x 44 x 1.5 cm Machine washable. Conforms to BS EN 16781:2018 Crafted with love in Great Britain. *We advise you not to use this sleeping bag if the child’s head can pass through the neck hole when the product is fastened. To be used instead of sheets and blankets, do not let your child overheat check your child regularly.