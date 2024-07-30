Clair de Lune Essential Footmuff - Black

Fleece lined & water-resistant outer.

Suitable from 0-36 months and for use with most Pushchairs & Strollers.

Attach using 5-point safety harness.

This practical, soft and cosy footmuff is universal to fit most pushchairs/strollers; suitable for use with a 5 point safety harness.

It features extra-long, easy access zips to quickly and easily place your child in and out of the pram, the front section also zips off completely so you can use it as a pushchair liner in warmer weather.

Fleece-lined to keep your little one warm and snug on colder autumnal days with a water-resistant outer.

You and your little one can enjoy a stroll outdoors without having to worry about what the weather is going to do!

Outer: 100% Nylon

Lining: 100% Polyester

Padding: 100% Polyester

Dimensions: 95 x 50 cm

Machine washable