Love Is All You Need Tufted Slogan Bath Mat

Add our fun Love Is All You Need Slogan Bath Mat to your bathroom this Valentine's Day, or all year round as a cute reminder!

Expertly hand tufted to produce a defined, fluffy and soft pile, this bath mat is sure to bring a smile to the face with every single use.

The red heart combined with black text produces a real statement piece for the bathroom, and a spray latex backing makes sure that this non slip valentines day rug stays securely in place.

Specifications:

Material: 80% cotton, 20% polyester.

Dimensions: 50 x 80cm (20 x 32") approx.

Slip resistant spray latex backing.

Hand tufted slogan for definition.

Super soft and absorbent.

Easy care, machine washable.