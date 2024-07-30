Living and Home Washable Pet Dog Bed with Plush Cushion- 50m W x 40cm D x 10cm H

The Pets Mood pet bed features memory foam padding that contours to your pet's body, providing support for older pets with joint concerns. The bed includes a water-proof Oxford cloth cover and a plush mat, both of which are removable and machine washable, ensuring easy maintenance and protection against stains. This pet bed is designed for comfort and durability, making it a practical choice for pet owners.