image 1 of Living and Home Washable Pet Dog Bed with Plush Cushion- 50m W x 40cm D x 10cm H
image 1 of Living and Home Washable Pet Dog Bed with Plush Cushion- 50m W x 40cm D x 10cm Himage 2 of Living and Home Washable Pet Dog Bed with Plush Cushion- 50m W x 40cm D x 10cm Himage 3 of Living and Home Washable Pet Dog Bed with Plush Cushion- 50m W x 40cm D x 10cm Himage 4 of Living and Home Washable Pet Dog Bed with Plush Cushion- 50m W x 40cm D x 10cm Himage 5 of Living and Home Washable Pet Dog Bed with Plush Cushion- 50m W x 40cm D x 10cm H

Living and Home Washable Pet Dog Bed with Plush Cushion- 50m W x 40cm D x 10cm H

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Washable Pet Dog Bed with Plush Cushion- 50m W x 40cm D x 10cm H
The Pets Mood pet bed features memory foam padding that contours to your pet's body, providing support for older pets with joint concerns. The bed includes a water-proof Oxford cloth cover and a plush mat, both of which are removable and machine washable, ensuring easy maintenance and protection against stains. This pet bed is designed for comfort and durability, making it a practical choice for pet owners.
All-season comfort with Oxford cloth cover and plush matAnti-slip bottom. Convenient side handleAvailable in multiple sizes

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here