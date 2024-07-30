image 1 of Living and Home Plush Rectangle Pet Bed Dog Cushioned Pad - Light Grey - 95m W x 65cm D
image 1 of Living and Home Plush Rectangle Pet Bed Dog Cushioned Pad - Light Grey - 95m W x 65cm Dimage 2 of Living and Home Plush Rectangle Pet Bed Dog Cushioned Pad - Light Grey - 95m W x 65cm Dimage 3 of Living and Home Plush Rectangle Pet Bed Dog Cushioned Pad - Light Grey - 95m W x 65cm Dimage 4 of Living and Home Plush Rectangle Pet Bed Dog Cushioned Pad - Light Grey - 95m W x 65cm Dimage 5 of Living and Home Plush Rectangle Pet Bed Dog Cushioned Pad - Light Grey - 95m W x 65cm D

Living and Home Plush Rectangle Pet Bed Dog Cushioned Pad - Light Grey - 95m W x 65cm D

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Plush Rectangle Pet Bed Dog Cushioned Pad - Light Grey - 95m W x 65cm D
The Pets Mood pet bed features soft, dense long plush for maximum comfort. Deeply filled with cotton, the bed retains its shape over time, providing prolonged comfort for your pet.
Non-skid bottom for stability on hardwood or tileNeutral color adds styleOpen design allows pets to stretch freely

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here