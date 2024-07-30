Living and Home Durable Plastic Dog House with Ventilation for Outdoor Indoor

Elevate your pet's comfort with the Living and Home Plastic Dog House. Featuring a skylight design on its roof, this house invites natural light to flood the interior, offering your furry friend a bright space and a glimpse of their surroundings. Conveniently, a pull-out tray at the bottom ensures easy cleaning, maintaining a hygienic environment. Whether nestled in your backyard, on the patio, or indoors, this secure and inviting space provides your beloved pet with the perfect retreat.