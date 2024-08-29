image 1 of Living and Home Hand-knitting Cat Cuddler Bed - Grey
image 1 of Living and Home Hand-knitting Cat Cuddler Bed - Greyimage 2 of Living and Home Hand-knitting Cat Cuddler Bed - Greyimage 3 of Living and Home Hand-knitting Cat Cuddler Bed - Greyimage 4 of Living and Home Hand-knitting Cat Cuddler Bed - Greyimage 5 of Living and Home Hand-knitting Cat Cuddler Bed - Grey

Living and Home Hand-knitting Cat Cuddler Bed - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Hand-knitting Cat Cuddler Bed - Grey
Our soft knot pet bed is crafted from durable, lightweight fabric and features an elasticity knot design that withstands robust use. The raised rim encircles your pet, providing a sense of security.
Super-soft & heat-retaining cottonIt can be easily shaped to suit your petsExquisite woven design works well as a decoration

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here