Living and Home White 6-Panel Wooden Folding Pet Playpen

Create a delightful play area for your pet with the Living and Home pet playpen. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this playpen offers a safe and enjoyable space for your pet to exercise and relax. Crafted from high-quality wood and iron, it combines durability with elegance. The mesh panels with double hinges provide versatility and flexibility for creating a secure enclosure. Easy to set up and transport, it’s an excellent solution for pet owners on the go.