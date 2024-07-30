Living and Home Expandable Rectangular Wooden Dining Table

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This extendable table by Living and Home is perfect for hosting dinner gatherings in small spaces. Its sturdy construction features two side drop leaves, allowing you to easily adjust the table size to your needs. The tabletop is strong, smooth, and thick, providing a reliable surface for meals and activities. The stable base, reinforced with high-quality hardware, ensures lasting durability. Designed for flexibility, this table comfortably accommodates two adults when the leaves are folded down, and up to four people when extended, making it ideal for dining and gaming.

This extendable table by Living and Home is perfect for hosting dinner gatherings in small spaces. Its sturdy construction features two side drop leaves, allowing you to easily adjust the table size to your needs. The tabletop is strong, smooth, and thick, providing a reliable surface for meals and activities. The stable base, reinforced with high-quality hardware, ensures lasting durability. Designed for flexibility, this table comfortably accommodates two adults when the leaves are folded down, and up to four people when extended, making it ideal for dining and gaming.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.