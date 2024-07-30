image 1 of Living and Home Vintage Linen Bench with Cabriole Legs - Beige
Living and Home Vintage Linen Bench with Cabriole Legs - Beige

Living and Home Vintage Linen Bench with Cabriole Legs - Beige
Enhance your living space with the versatile Living and Home bench. Its foam-filled seat cushion and breathable linen upholstery ensure comfort whether as a window seat, dining bench, or extra seating for guests. Sturdily crafted with wooden cabriole legs, it offers both durability and a timeless aesthetic. The distressed finish adds a touch of opulence to any room.
Vintage distressed cabriole legsComfortable tufted padded seatVersatile for entryways, living rooms, dining rooms

