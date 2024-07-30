Living and Home Vintage Linen Bench with Cabriole Legs - Grey

Enhance your living space with the comfort and versatility of the Living and Home bench. Featuring a plush foam-filled seat cushion and breathable linen upholstery, it offers comfort whether used as a window seat, dining bench, or extra seating for guests. The sturdy wooden cabriole legs ensure durability and a timeless aesthetic, complemented by a distressed finish that adds a touch of opulence to any room.