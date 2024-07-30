Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Swivel Task Chair with Gold Base for Home Office - Grey

Sink into comfort and style with our Living and Home Swivel Task Chair, suitable for enhancing your work environment. Designed with ergonomics in mind, it features a padded seat and back for relaxation and support during extended work hours. The 360-degree swivel function allows effortless movement, providing easy access to different areas of your workspace without the need to strain or stand up. Adjustable height settings ensure your feet rest flat on the ground and your arms comfortably reach your desk, promoting optimal posture and productivity.