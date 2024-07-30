image 1 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Swivel Task Chair with Gold Base for Home Office - Grey
image 1 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Swivel Task Chair with Gold Base for Home Office - Greyimage 2 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Swivel Task Chair with Gold Base for Home Office - Greyimage 3 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Swivel Task Chair with Gold Base for Home Office - Greyimage 4 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Swivel Task Chair with Gold Base for Home Office - Greyimage 5 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Swivel Task Chair with Gold Base for Home Office - Grey

Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Swivel Task Chair with Gold Base for Home Office - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Swivel Task Chair with Gold Base for Home Office - Grey
Sink into comfort and style with our Living and Home Swivel Task Chair, suitable for enhancing your work environment. Designed with ergonomics in mind, it features a padded seat and back for relaxation and support during extended work hours. The 360-degree swivel function allows effortless movement, providing easy access to different areas of your workspace without the need to strain or stand up. Adjustable height settings ensure your feet rest flat on the ground and your arms comfortably reach your desk, promoting optimal posture and productivity.
Stable, durable base resists wobblingPractical and stylish for home or officeSmooth-rolling gold wheels for easy mobility

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here