Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart with Drawer and Cabinet

Ideal for diverse service settings, the Living and Home versatile food cart is suitable for restaurants, hotels, and family gatherings. Its waterproof rubberwood tabletop ensures easy cleaning and lasting durability. With three open shelves, it offers convenient food access while serving as a mobile storage solution. The top drawer stores tableware and tools, while the spacious side cabinet accommodates larger items or cleaning supplies.