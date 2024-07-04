Black+Decker 3.6 V Cordless Dustbuster Hand Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER 3.6 V cordless hand vacuum is ideal for quick pick-ups and general cleaning tasks around the home. Powered with lithium-ion battery, It delivers up to 12 minutes of runtime and it can be used anywhere around the home, garage or in the car. It’s lightweight and thanks to the compact design, you can easily clean even these awkward spaces around your home. Wide mouth of this vac allows you to easily pick up larger items, such as cereal or pet food. Fully removable and washable bowl offers 385 ml capacity – enough to pick up everyday spills. As it’s made from translucent plastic, you can clearly see when it needs emptying. Its design allows for bowl content To be emptied straight into the bin without the need of touching the dirt. The bracket can be attached to the wall, giving you alternative storage solution.