Kenwood MultiPro Express. 4 in 1 Food Processor, White

Elevate your culinary experience with our powerhouse appliance featuring a powerful 1000W motor and patented Dual Drive System, ensuring effortless professional results every time. With our innovative Express Serve™ Patented system, you can slice, grate, or dice directly onto your plate, saving time and reducing cleanup hassle.

Prepare meals for the whole family or entertaining guests with ease using the large 3L bowl, boasting a 1.5L working capacity to accommodate larger quantities of ingredients. Plus, included is a 1.5L blender with a generous high-speed blending capacity, making it easy to whip up smoothies, soups, and sauces

Upgrade your cooking game with our versatile appliance and enjoy professional-quality results with ease and convenience.