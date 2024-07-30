Igenix IG9021, Electric Fan Heater with 2 Heat Settings, Portable, White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

At just over a kilo in weight, the Igenix IG9021 Fan Heater is a compact heater that packs a punch at up to 2kW heat output. This fan heater boasts an oscillating function, enabling the distribution of heat in its surroundings to be more even and thorough. Overheat protection and a tip-over switch means the product is safe in all conditions. Heat setting and thermostat dials are within easy reach on the top of the heater. Neat styling, oscillating function and easy usability make this heater a great addition for when its gets cold and frosty out.

