If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Rowlinson Stretton Arbour is an attractive traditional style arbour with an open slatted roof providing a bright and airy setting. Featuring under seat storage, the arbour is constructed from robust pressure treated timber and supplied in a natural timber finish.

The Rowlinson Stretton Arbour is an attractive traditional style arbour with an open slatted roof providing a bright and airy setting. Featuring under seat storage, the arbour is constructed from robust pressure treated timber and supplied in a natural timber finish.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.