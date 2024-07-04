Tommee Tippee 2-in-1 Portable Penguin Nursery Night Light

Penguin nightlight Wipe with a damp cloth before first use. Keep out of reach of children under 18 months old. Use with 5V-1A plug adapter. Only plugs that are approved to BS1363 should be used (UK only). Product is only to be connected to Class II equipment bearing the following symbol. This product is intended for use only via charging through a correct USB lead. This product comes with 1 lithium ion rechargeable battery. Caution: Ensure the cable isn’t twisted or caught behind furniture as this can cause weakness in the cable. Ensure the product is examined for damage to the cord, enclosure, and in the event of such damage, do not use. Caution: do not submerge in water. Your Penguin Night Light is an electrical product so should not be washed with water. If you need to give him a clean, wipe with a lint-free cloth. Keep out of reach of children under 18 months old and when the product is charging. Warning—Strangulation Hazard—Children have STRANGLED in cords. Keep cords out of the reach of children (more than 3 ft (0.9 m) away). This product contains batteries that are non- replaceable. WARNING For the purposes of recharging the battery, only use the detachable unit provided with this toy. Do not drop or cause any impact to the Penguin Night Light. Do not use the Penguin Night Light if any part of it is cracked or damaged. Do not attempt to remove, replace or repair the lithium-ion battery. Do not use damaged USB leads, adapters, or loose electrical sockets. Do not pull the USB lead excessively when disconnecting it. Do not bend or damage the USB lead. Do not use the Penguin Night Light with wet hands. Do not expose the Penguin Night Light to very cold or very hot temperatures. Ensure the Penguin Night Light is turned off when not in use. Ensure any device containing batteries is disposed of in accordance with local laws. Place your Penguin Night Light on a piece of furniture in your child’s bedroom so that the cable is out of reach of your child and does not create a trip hazard. Never place your Penguin Night Light on the floor. EN | 3 4 The product shall be supplied with a general certified independent SELV power supply (such as. use as attachment to a TV, IT equipment ETC. - similar like a computer mouse) and - With constant output voltage equal to rated voltage of this product and - With output power at least equal to rated power of this product. The light source of this luminaire (Penguin and portable light) is not replaceable, when the light source reached its end of life the whole luminaire shall be replaced.