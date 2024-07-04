Marketplace.
image 1 of Tommee Tippee 2-in-1 Portable Penguin Nursery Night Light
image 1 of Tommee Tippee 2-in-1 Portable Penguin Nursery Night Lightimage 2 of Tommee Tippee 2-in-1 Portable Penguin Nursery Night Lightimage 3 of Tommee Tippee 2-in-1 Portable Penguin Nursery Night Lightimage 4 of Tommee Tippee 2-in-1 Portable Penguin Nursery Night Light

Tommee Tippee 2-in-1 Portable Penguin Nursery Night Light

£39.99

£39.99/each

Tommee Tippee 2-in-1 Portable Penguin Nursery Night Light
Your night-time friend that lights the way! This friendly penguin looks super cute in your little one’s bedroom giving a gentle dimmable light that’s perfect to soothe them in the night or for bedtime stories but not too bright that it will disturb their sleep. The nursery night light promotes independent sleep as it helps to reassure children and encourage them to settle back to sleep after they wake during the night. This clever penguin is also portable! Super soft, lightweight and perfectly sized for little hands, the egg lights up when lifted off the penguin base. From 18 months onwards, your little one can pick up the removable egg light and use it to light the way to the bathroom, find their favorite toy or to read under the covers. This clever penguin has got your back when it comes to night-time parenting duties - Turn up the light for late-night nappy changes or dim it to settle your baby back to sleep. His gentle glow is enough for you to see what you’re doing but won’t unsettle anyone’s sleep. The penguin night light is powered by a 200cm mains power USB-cable meaning no hunting around for batteries. The portable egg light recharges on its penguin base throughout the day and lasts up to 10 hours once fully charged.
Adjustable brightnessUSB PoweredPortable

