Tower SOL 2000W Patio Heater

Stay warm in the outdoors all year round with the Tower Free Standing Patio Heater. Using smart infrared technology, the heat directly targets you and your guests instead of circulating around the patio, whilst the carbon fiber tube provides a more cost effective way of keeping warm outdoors. Choose between 1000W and 2000W with an additional 9 heating levels to achieve the perfect temperature. Come rain or shine your free standing heater will be protected and safe to use, with the highest waterproof rating on the market of IP25. Sleek space-saving design offers complete flexibility for the ultimate portable free standing fan - allowing for easy movement around your patio or outdoor space. With powerful heating technology this heater is perfect for a home patio, bars, restaurants and more. And, you can effortlessly operate your heater in comfort using the remote control. Switch it on/off and adjust the heat settings at the touch of a button.