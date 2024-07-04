Torres 30 Jaime I Brandy 70cl

Torres

During the 17th century, the Torres family purchased its first vineyards in Penedès. Two centuries later, in 1870, Jaime Torres Vendrell founded Torres, a company dedicated to harvesting grapes and exporting wines. To producing around the same time, Antoni Gaudí built his most celebrated works. Casa Milà, better known as La Pedrera, embodies the Barcelona of the Modernisme era, a time when the city was buzzing with creative exuberance. Torres made this well-aged noble brandy, named after its founder, as a tribute to Gaudí and the innovative spirit of men who, regardless of their profession, pass on a passion for craftsmanship from generation to generation. Noble dark mahogany in colour. The nose offers aromas of dried fruit and nuts (toasted hazelnut) with hints of vanilla and toffee. Round and smooth on the palate. The spiced, sensual power imparted by oak aging distinguish- es this very old brandy. Impressive persistence and balance.

