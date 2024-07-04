Merlet Trois Citrus Triple Sec Liqueur 70cl

Merlet
Established in 1850, this family-run company knows a thing or two about distillation, spending over a century producing eaux-de-vie. But in the mid-1970s, a financially necessary diversification saw a change in focus, from Cognac production to that of fruit liqueurs. Under the guidance of fifth-generation distiller Gilles Merlet, the company replaced some of the family’s vines with blackcurrant bushes destined for crème de cassis liqueur. Its incredible success led to a full range of world-renowned liqueurs that has been traded under the Merlet brand ever since.
