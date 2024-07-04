Hepple Gin 70cl

Hepple Gin 70cl

Hepple
Nestled on the edge of North Northumberland's remote and untouched National Park sits one of Britain's last sanctuaries for juniper. On the Moorland Spirit Co. estate wild juniper has been growing for over 400 years and the distillery handpick the young green berries unique to Hepple Gin, along with the Douglas Fir from the surrounding woodland and the lovage and blackcurrant from the Hepple garden. Cultivating the naturally growing green juniper from the estate, the team have been involved in the juniper restoration and propagation efforts spearheaded in the UK by the National Parks. Every year they plant hundreds of seedlings to support the resurgence of the local juniper population, part of a truly organic connection between Hepple Gin and the fertile moorlands around the distillery.
Amalfi lemon and lovagelocally handpicked green juniperHappy Heppleing!
Pack size: 70cl

Net Contents

700ml ℮

