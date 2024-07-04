Hepple Sloe and Hawthorn Gin 50cl

Hepple Sloe and Hawthorn Gin 50cl

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Fine Wine Sellers Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Rest of shelf

Hepple
Wander the hills and hedgerows of Hepple with an incredibly round, distinctive spirit that is perfectly balanced: elegantly dry from the addition of hawthorn, satisfyingly fresh from juniper, with big, juicy notes of almond and sour cherries and a peppery finish thanks to the gin resting on sloe berries for over nine months.Not just for Christmas: the complex flavours from our Hepple Sloe & Hawthorn Gin stand out amazingly in lemon-based serves, bitter serves that need a rounding component, or alongside sherries.
Big juicy notes of almond and sour cherriesElegantPeppery
Pack size: 50cl

Net Contents

500ml

View all Spirits

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here