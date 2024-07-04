Hepple Sloe and Hawthorn Gin 50cl

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Wander the hills and hedgerows of Hepple with an incredibly round, distinctive spirit that is perfectly balanced: elegantly dry from the addition of hawthorn, satisfyingly fresh from juniper, with big, juicy notes of almond and sour cherries and a peppery finish thanks to the gin resting on sloe berries for over nine months.Not just for Christmas: the complex flavours from our Hepple Sloe & Hawthorn Gin stand out amazingly in lemon-based serves, bitter serves that need a rounding component, or alongside sherries.

Wander the hills and hedgerows of Hepple with an incredibly round, distinctive spirit that is perfectly balanced: elegantly dry from the addition of hawthorn, satisfyingly fresh from juniper, with big, juicy notes of almond and sour cherries and a peppery finish thanks to the gin resting on sloe berries for over nine months.Not just for Christmas: the complex flavours from our Hepple Sloe & Hawthorn Gin stand out amazingly in lemon-based serves, bitter serves that need a rounding component, or alongside sherries.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.