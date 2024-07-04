Hepple Douglas Fir Flavoured Vodka 50cl

Hepple

We harvest big, fresh, tropical flavours from our Douglas fir trees overlooking the Scottish border to create a liquid that transports you to our misty ancient pine forests…with a Piña Colada in hand. With flavours only able to be extracted thanks to our unique Triple Distillation Method, our Hepple Douglas Fir Vodka transforms classic serves looking for a hit of pine, tropical or grapefruit notes – think Douglas Fir and tonic, a twist on a Sour, and a wicked martini.

Tropical Zesty Hepple Douglas Fir Vodka transforms classic serves looking for a hit of pine

Pack size: 50cl

Net Contents

500ml ℮