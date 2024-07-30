HOMCOM Health Grill & Panini Press, 2100W 8 Automatic Settings

Whatever you want to cook, wherever - do it with this HOMCOM toastie machine. It can sear practically anything you like: the adjustable 90-200°C temperature and eight automatic programmes are suitable for cooking meat, fish, bread, vegetables and other ingredients. It features a 'rare'/'medium'/''well done' function for deliciously cooked steaks. The floating hinge automatically adjusts the plate so food is evenly cooked throughout. LCD indicator to see what cooking control this grill is on.