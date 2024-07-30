image 1 of HOMCOM Health Grill & Panini Press, 2100W 8 Automatic Settings
image 1 of HOMCOM Health Grill & Panini Press, 2100W 8 Automatic Settingsimage 2 of HOMCOM Health Grill & Panini Press, 2100W 8 Automatic Settingsimage 3 of HOMCOM Health Grill & Panini Press, 2100W 8 Automatic Settingsimage 4 of HOMCOM Health Grill & Panini Press, 2100W 8 Automatic Settingsimage 5 of HOMCOM Health Grill & Panini Press, 2100W 8 Automatic Settings

HOMCOM Health Grill & Panini Press, 2100W 8 Automatic Settings

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

HOMCOM Health Grill & Panini Press, 2100W 8 Automatic Settings
Whatever you want to cook, wherever - do it with this HOMCOM toastie machine. It can sear practically anything you like: the adjustable 90-200°C temperature and eight automatic programmes are suitable for cooking meat, fish, bread, vegetables and other ingredients. It features a 'rare'/'medium'/''well done' function for deliciously cooked steaks. The floating hinge automatically adjusts the plate so food is evenly cooked throughout. LCD indicator to see what cooking control this grill is on.
The grill can be opened up to 180 degreeRemovable non-stick coated plate8 cooking programs

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here