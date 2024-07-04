Vinsetto Mobile File Cabinet Steel Lockable w/ Pencil Tray for A4

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A classic piece for every office area: bring this Vinsetto filing cabinet into your space to keep it neat and paperwork organised. Made from cold rolled steel, the structure is solid and strong, making it suitable for everyday use. It's crafted into a two-drawer design, giving plenty of storage room, with a removable stationery tray and hanging rod for files. With five wheels to move around easily, it's finished with a lock for security.

A classic piece for every office area: bring this Vinsetto filing cabinet into your space to keep it neat and paperwork organised. Made from cold rolled steel, the structure is solid and strong, making it suitable for everyday use. It's crafted into a two-drawer design, giving plenty of storage room, with a removable stationery tray and hanging rod for files. With five wheels to move around easily, it's finished with a lock for security.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.