Vinsetto 3 Drawer Steel Filing Cabinet w/ 4 Wheels Lock Pencil Box

Ensure complete file organisation in modern style with this black filing cabinet from Vinsetto. Spacious in storage, it features two small drawers and a large drawer - plenty of room for keeping everything important all in a place together. Made from steel, the shell is strong and protects inside contents. Secure all drawers at once with the lock - two keys included.