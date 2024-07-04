Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Home Office Mobile Cabinet Storage Organizer w/ Castor, Drawer
image 1 of HOMCOM Home Office Mobile Cabinet Storage Organizer w/ Castor, Drawerimage 2 of HOMCOM Home Office Mobile Cabinet Storage Organizer w/ Castor, Drawerimage 3 of HOMCOM Home Office Mobile Cabinet Storage Organizer w/ Castor, Drawerimage 4 of HOMCOM Home Office Mobile Cabinet Storage Organizer w/ Castor, Drawerimage 5 of HOMCOM Home Office Mobile Cabinet Storage Organizer w/ Castor, Drawer

HOMCOM Home Office Mobile Cabinet Storage Organizer w/ Castor, Drawer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£62.99

£62.99/each

HOMCOM Home Office Mobile Cabinet Storage Organizer w/ Castor, Drawer
Choose our mobile office cabinet, make your files a perfect storage space. With good capacity, it is ideal to storage filings. Smooth-rolling casters offer flexible placement in the office or house, so you can rearrange for optimum space efficiency. The Nordic minimalist style with clean line goes well with contemporary or modern home and office decor. Handcrafted from natural grade particle board, it's sturdy and do no harm to human body. Just buy our filing cabinet to fill your office space!
Large capacityEasy mobilityMinimalist style

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here