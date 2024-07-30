HOMCOM Mobile Office File Cabinet Printer Table with Lockable Drawer

A handy, multi-feature piece which makes the office more organised than ever. This HOMCOM lockable filing cabinet comes with a top shelf, a file hanging drawer and a side cupboard

plus, the flat tabletop offers room for holding a printer or similar media device. Inside the bottom drawer hanging rails allow A4 files and folders to be held securely in place, with a lock on the door for security. Complete with four wheels and two brakes to move this printer stand cabinet around.