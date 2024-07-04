HOMCOM Printer Stand Home Office Mobile Cabinet Organizer with Castors

Choose our filing cabinet, make your files a perfect storage space. With good capacity, it is ideal to storage filings. And smooth-rolling casters offer flexible placement in the office or house, so you can rearranged for optimum space efficiency. The Nordic minimalist style with clean line goes well with contemporary or modern home and office decor. Handcrafted from natural grade particle board, it’s sturdy and do no harm to human body. Just buy our filing cabinet to fill your office space!