HOMCOM 3 Drawer Storage Cabinet Under Desk with w/Slide Wheels

Whether it’s for your home or office, this filing cabinet from HOMCOM is sure to make the right impression right from the start. Made from particle board to ensure it’s a solid and lasting addition, it is crafted into a spacious design, featuring two smaller top drawers and a large bottom drawer – providing plenty of storage room for your letters, papers, books, stationary and more, with all drawers placed on ball-bearing sliders to open and close smoothly and quietly. In a black, oak effect for style and versatility, it is finished with four castor wheels – two which are lockable – to allow you to move it around easily if ever needs be. The smart approach to your work.