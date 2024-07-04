Outsunny 9 Pcs Interlocking Flooring Tiles for Patio, Balcony, Brown

Renew the look of your space with these Outsunny outdoor deck tiles. Set comes with nine pieces: each piece uses a plastic frame for a tough shape, fitted with wooden tops for durability. The grooves of the tops increase the friction to help avoid slips when the tiles are wet. A simple and easy interlocking design makes it easy to set up. Set comes with nine pieces, covering a 0.81m² area size.