Outsunny 1 Person Camping Tent Cot w/ Self-Inflating Air Mattress

Get a comfortable night's sleep and wake up re-energized for adventure. This Outsunny camping set comes with a tent, a cot and a self-inflating air mattress - all you need. Use each piece together or separately. Fibreglass poles for a firm structure, with the polyester shell creating a weather-resistant shield. Carry bag included.