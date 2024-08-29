image 1 of Excellent Houseware Square Cork Coasters - 9.5cm - Pack of 6
image 1 of Excellent Houseware Square Cork Coasters - 9.5cm - Pack of 6image 2 of Excellent Houseware Square Cork Coasters - 9.5cm - Pack of 6

Excellent Houseware Square Cork Coasters - 9.5cm - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Excellent Houseware Square Cork Coasters - 9.5cm - Pack of 6
Add a touch of rustic charm and character to any side, coffee or dining table with this pack of 6 Cork Coasters from Excellent Houseware.With their natural heat-resistant properties, these coasters will perfectly protect any tabletops and surfaces from scorch marks and stains.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here