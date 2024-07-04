Excellent Houseware Metal Dish Drainer Rack - 48cm x 32cm - Silver

Keep your sink-side areas organised and tidy with this Metal Dish Drainer Rack from Excellent Houseware.

The classic metal wire construction boasts exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, with a dual-sided design that offers ample room for all your freshly-washed plates, bowls, cups, mugs and cookware.