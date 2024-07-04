Excellent Houseware 7pc Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensils Set

This 7-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensils Set from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.

The classic chrome metal construction offers exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, whilst also making each of these tools a little easier to clean at the end of the day.

The elongated handles, meanwhile, help keep fingers far from the heat, and feature an incorporated hanging hole for easy storage.

This set comprises a Carving Fork, Serving Spoon, Skimmer, Slotted Spoon, Spaghetti Spoon, Spatula and Ladle - your complete coordinated cooking tool collection!