Excellent Houseware 5pc Plastic Kitchen Utensils Set - Black

This 5-Piece Kitchen Utensils Set from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.

The sturdy polypropylene construction offers exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, while its heat-resistant properties make them ideally suited to the mixing, stirring and serving of all manner of culinary creations!

The elongated handles, meanwhile, help keep fingers far from the heat, and feature an incorporated hanging hole for easy storage.

This set comprises a Serving Spoon, Slotted Spoon, Spatula, Potato Masher and Ladle - your complete coordinated cooking tool collection!