Excellent Houseware 4pc Bamboo Kitchen Utensils Set

This 4-Piece Bamboo Kitchen Utensils Set from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.

The natural bamboo material gives these tools exceptional strength and durability, while its heat-resistant properties make them ideally suited to the mixing, stirring and serving of all manner of culinary creations!

This set comprises a Cooking Spoon, Spork, Slotted Scraper and Spatula - your complete coordinated cooking tool collection!