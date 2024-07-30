Excellent Houseware 3pc Bamboo Chopping Board Set

This 3-Piece Bamboo Chopping Board Set from Excellent Houseware provides the perfect platform upon which to slice, dice, chop and even serve all manner of culinary creations.

The natural bamboo material gives these boards exceptional strength and durability, making them perfect for both home and professional kitchens alike.

A choice of three different sizes allows you to prepare different foods on different boards, helping to protect against cross-contamination.

Each board also comes with a handy thumbhole for improved grip when moving and manoeuvring, as well as convenient hanging & storage when not in use.