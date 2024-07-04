Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Peeler

This Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Peeler from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.

The classic 'Y-Shaped' design allows you to quickly peel potatoes, carrots and other foods with maximum efficiency, while the wide handle and moulded finger indents offer maximum comfort and control.

The stainless steel construction boasts exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, whilst also making your peeler easy to clean at the end of service.