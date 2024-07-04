Marketplace.
image 1 of Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Peeler
image 1 of Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Peelerimage 2 of Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Peeler

Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Peeler

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£7.00

£7.00/each

Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Peeler
This Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Peeler from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.The classic 'Y-Shaped' design allows you to quickly peel potatoes, carrots and other foods with maximum efficiency, while the wide handle and moulded finger indents offer maximum comfort and control.The stainless steel construction boasts exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, whilst also making your peeler easy to clean at the end of service.

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here