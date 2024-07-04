Ultra Clean Bamboo Window Squeegee - 20cm - Black

Keep home and car windows, glass doors and shower screens clean and pristine with this Bamboo Squeegee from Ultra Clean.

The black plastic material provides the optimum blend of lightness and durability, while the rubber blade has been perfectly designed to clear dust and dirt from glass surfaces without smearing.

The smooth bamboo handle, meanwhile, provides long-lasting comfort and grip, helping to reduce fatigue.