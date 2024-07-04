Marketplace.
image 1 of Ultra Clean Bamboo Window Squeegee - 20cm - Black
image 1 of Ultra Clean Bamboo Window Squeegee - 20cm - Blackimage 2 of Ultra Clean Bamboo Window Squeegee - 20cm - Blackimage 3 of Ultra Clean Bamboo Window Squeegee - 20cm - Black

Ultra Clean Bamboo Window Squeegee - 20cm - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.00

£8.00/each

Ultra Clean Bamboo Window Squeegee - 20cm - Black
Keep home and car windows, glass doors and shower screens clean and pristine with this Bamboo Squeegee from Ultra Clean.The black plastic material provides the optimum blend of lightness and durability, while the rubber blade has been perfectly designed to clear dust and dirt from glass surfaces without smearing.The smooth bamboo handle, meanwhile, provides long-lasting comfort and grip, helping to reduce fatigue.

View all Cleaning Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here