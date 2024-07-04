Ultra Clean Bamboo Dish Brush - 28cm - Black

Keep cups, dishes and cookware clean and pristine with this Bamboo Dish Brush from Ultra Clean.

Crafted from hardwearing plastic, this scrubber features a series of stiff bristles perfectly suited to clearing even the most stubborn stains from pots, pans and plates alike.

The smooth bamboo handle, meanwhile, provides long-lasting comfort and grip, helping to reduce fatigue.