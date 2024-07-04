Ultra Clean Bamboo Toilet Brush & Holder Set - 12cm x 38cm - Black

Keep toilet bowls, bidets and urinals looking fresh and clean with this Bamboo Toilet Brush & Holder Set from Ultra Clean.

The black plastic material provides the optimum blend of lightness and durability, while the stiff nylon bristles make quick and efficient scrubbing a doddle.

The smooth bamboo handle, meanwhile, provides long-lasting comfort and grip, helping to reduce fatigue.