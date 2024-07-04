image 1 of Ultra Clean Bamboo Toilet Brush & Holder Set - 12cm x 38cm - Black
image 1 of Ultra Clean Bamboo Toilet Brush & Holder Set - 12cm x 38cm - Blackimage 2 of Ultra Clean Bamboo Toilet Brush & Holder Set - 12cm x 38cm - Blackimage 3 of Ultra Clean Bamboo Toilet Brush & Holder Set - 12cm x 38cm - Black

Ultra Clean Bamboo Toilet Brush & Holder Set - 12cm x 38cm - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Ultra Clean Bamboo Toilet Brush & Holder Set - 12cm x 38cm - Black
Keep toilet bowls, bidets and urinals looking fresh and clean with this Bamboo Toilet Brush & Holder Set from Ultra Clean.The black plastic material provides the optimum blend of lightness and durability, while the stiff nylon bristles make quick and efficient scrubbing a doddle.The smooth bamboo handle, meanwhile, provides long-lasting comfort and grip, helping to reduce fatigue.

View all Cleaning Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here