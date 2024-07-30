Marketplace.
Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Carving Fork - 32cm

This Stainless Steel Carving Fork from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.The classic chrome metal construction offers exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, whilst also making this utensil a little easier to clean at the end of the day.A pair of long, pointed tines allow you to easily penetrate deep into freshly-cooked pork loin, chicken crown or other meat joints, holding it in place while you slice off that perfect portion!The elongated handle helps to keep fingers far from the heat, and features an incorporated hanging hole for easy storage.

