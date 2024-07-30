Vinsetto Filing Cabinet Mobile Printer Stand W/ Drawer for A4, Black

Organise your office thanks to this HOMCOM printer table with file cabinet. It comes with two shelves, top drawer and bottom drawer for holding plenty of files, folders and stationery. The top is flat and spacious enough for a printer. Four castor wheels to move it around easily - two can be locked. The bottom drawer is lockable for security - with two keys included.